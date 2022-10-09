KRYVYI RIH – To take the latest proclamations of the Kremlin on unilateral annexations, it could be argued that Putin he is bombing Russia. After the referendums, in fact, the region of Zaporizhzhia it is considered part of the new district of the Federation. But last night Russian missiles rained on the capital city founded by the Cossacks: sixteen consecutive attacks have gutted two nine-story apartment buildings and damaged dozens of houses.