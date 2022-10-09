Home World Ukraine, massacre of civilians in Zaporizhzhia. For the Crimean bridge Putin blames the services of Kiev
World

Ukraine, massacre of civilians in Zaporizhzhia. For the Crimean bridge Putin blames the services of Kiev

by admin
Ukraine, massacre of civilians in Zaporizhzhia. For the Crimean bridge Putin blames the services of Kiev

KRYVYI RIH – To take the latest proclamations of the Kremlin on unilateral annexations, it could be argued that Putin he is bombing Russia. After the referendums, in fact, the region of Zaporizhzhia it is considered part of the new district of the Federation. But last night Russian missiles rained on the capital city founded by the Cossacks: sixteen consecutive attacks have gutted two nine-story apartment buildings and damaged dozens of houses.

See also  The epidemic situation continues to improve. South African government lowers the “blockade order” to the lowest level.

You may also like

Usa, a man runs over five people in...

Ukraine-Russia: all the news on the war today...

During the National Day holiday, the number of...

Midterm elections, Bill Schneider: “Biden risks impeachment if...

Why is Biden unable to sit still after...

Venezuela: floods after heavy rain, at least 22...

Germany, Moscow suspects behind the railway blockade, Bild:...

Lower Saxony, the SPD wins the elections but...

Belgium, Shanti De Corte died of euthanasia at...

Putin appoints new commander-in-chief of the army in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy