At the Exp Area in Cerea on 11 and 12 March a great show event for all ages with comics, gaming, guests, play areas, cosplay, kpop. At the fair the voice actors of the moment, a Creator area led by Sabaku, themed groups Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Star Wars and Elisa Rosselli, the official singer of the Winx theme songs.

Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March (ore 10-19) l’Area Exp di Cerea (VR) the lower Veronese and upper Polesine exhibition center is hosting the third edition of Cerea Comics & Gamesevent of the fieradelfumetto.it circuit.

Videogame marathon runners or comic book devourers, big fans or simply curious, there will be something for all tastes: Cerea Comics&Games calls to the meeting nerd, gamer e cosplayer: pop culture lovers for the market exhibition which offers comics, manga, anime, models, action figures, games, board games, miniatures, card games, accessories, collectible gadgets and novelty products as well as play areas con tournaments trading cards and role playing games, shows and meet&greets with artists, voice actors, authors, content creators.

The section dedicated to comics will present a great overview of titles and charactersis vintage That new cartoon trends. Nell’Artist Alley professional authors and emerging designers will find space with their own autograph works for comics, illustrations, drawings and in the Self Areathe heart Indie of Comics Fairs, small independent publishers and the creativity of self-productions will be present.

Author of poster of Cerea Comics&Games 2023 And Fabrizio De Fabritiisknown under the pseudonym of Explosive cartoonist. Writer, illustrator, designer, graphic and character designer.

For Cerea Comics & Games he created a work in exclusiveinspired by the legend of the last King of the mythical lost city of Carpanea, sunk in the Great Veronese Valleys, near Cerea. It is said that walking along the embankment in the evening one can hear in the silence of nature the desperate crying of the inhabitants of Carpanea, worshipers of the god Appo to which is added, on the night of Pentecost, the gloomy hammer sound of the bell rung in vain by the last King, in a vain attempt to save his people. Of the factories he is also the artistic director of Emmetre Edizioni and creator of Captain Nova, the most famous Italian superhero, from the Defenders of Europe superhero series. He will be present at the fair for meetings and signing copies, accompanied by a panel of some of his authors: Alessandro Giorgi, Federica Marchetti, Ivan Passamani and with a preview of great editorial news.

The temporary philatelic service of Italian post will be present with the space dedicated to special postal cancellations, made exclusively for Comics Fairs and the sale of its products in the field of comics and animated cinema, with previews, rarities and exclusive materials.

Video game lovers will play for free and challenge each other in the large Game Over Computer area with fifty stations pc gaming e next gen console with the best titles of the moment and the nostalgic gods retrogames they will find i arcade cabinets originals to relive the excitement of arcades with the most famous titles of the 80s and 90s.

There will be no shortage large play areas Of collectible cards: One Piece, Digimon and Dragon Ball Super, thanks to Game Trade Distribuzione but there will be Pokemon, others table games, role playing games, laser fights for jedi apprentices and reproductions of spade for followers of historical and fantasy genres.

Comics fairs have always reserved for cosplay great attention! Dressing rooms, free professional photo sets with Aifa Cosplay, themed photo sets by Gurren Ledi and shots with Stefano Zanola.

Special Guest the talented ones Cosplayers Runeterra, Miss Kuruta, Yuna Cosplay, Pinkie Bubblugum, Alis Cosplay, Eilise Rose, Giorgia Niveis, Burrovolo, Requiem Rune: one show event continuous that will culminate with the highly anticipated Contest Cosplay scheduled for Sunday from 15.00.

At the fair, space will also be given to the world of K-pop with random dance, showcases and talks dedicated to Korean music and choreography to be able to perform inspired by the most loved idols.

Cerea Comics&Games 2023 special events

Official Presenter of Cerea Comics&Games 2023, accompanied by the BHC staff, will be Matthew Leonetti the singer-songwriter of the Anime theme songs in Italian, in a whirlwind of emotions and comic moments that involve the public in the creation of content and in the show.

News 2023: in collaboration with Grow Up, Creator Service Provider and influencer marketing agencyhas been accomplished a Creator Area for the creation of digital content and the aggregation of the talents who will participate at the fair.

Among others, names such as stand out at this edition of Cerea Comics & Games Sabaku no Maiku, Beatrice Lorenzi, La Vica, Damian Keats and Hyuga Senpai. Between panels, signing copies, interviews and videos, they will be the faces of the fair to tell the most iconic moments of Cerea Comics & Games live.

Saturday 11th March the special guest of Cerea Comics & Games will be Mino Caprio, and myth in the field of dubbing of cartoons, cinema and TV series. In his long career he has given voice, among many others, to Peter Griffin in the animated series Family Guy, to C-3PO in Star Wars; he was Kermit the Frog in the Muppets, Robert Romano in ER, Niles the butler in the sitcom The nanny and the irreverent Ted the Bear in the homonymous film by Seth MacFarlane. Mino will be accompanied by two young voice actors on the rise: Simone Lupinacci the voice actor of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya from “My Hero Academia” and Shoyo Hinata from “Haikyu!! The Ace of Volleyball and Federico Viola the Italian voice of Ichigo from Bleach, Katsuki Bakugou from My Hero Academia, Ataru Moroboshi from Lum, Vulcan in Fire Force, and Shang Chi the protagonist of the Marvel film.

Sunday 12 Marchit will be the turn of two beloved voice actresses for Anime fans!

Elise George who voices Yor Forger from Spy X Family, Maki Oze in “Fireforce”, Kai Harn from Bastard, Mazki Zenin in jujutsu Kaisen, and Sajuna Inui from My dress up darling, but you’ve also heard her as Princess Anne in The Crown. In her company there will be Giulia Maniglio, la giovane talent uosa doppiatrice che presta la sua voce alla protagonist Riko da Made in Abyss Fire Force con Iris Shinju Inui da My Dress Up Darling Makomo in Demon Slayer Yuta Okkotsu da Jujutsu Kaisen Tsunoda da Aggretsuko Shiori Noguchi Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Toru Hagakure da My Hero Academia, Tomoyo Daidoji da Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card, e Becky Blackbell da Spy x Family.

Directly from Twitch The Man under the Hood live streamer and content creator who, together with his team, has created a virtual living room with many guests where they have fun and have fun every night. They will bring their show to the Cerea Comics & Games stage, interviewing the voice actors present and it will be possible to meet them during their meet & greet.

In Cerea Comics & Games, among others, they will participate Ghostbusters Italia For all fans of Ghostbusters, i Rogue One Squadron da Star Wars, the Forge of Worldsludic association for social promotion e Italycars decorated with images of characters from the world of anime, manga or video games.

In addition, for the first time at Cerea Comics&Games, Upside Down Italy, The upside down of Stranger Things! Visitors will be able to take photos in their area that recreates the atmosphere of the famous Netflix series and meet the protagonists!

grand finale Sunday 12 March at 5pm con Elisa Rosselli the official singer of the Winx theme songs in a live with theme songs and songs from the cartoon about the famous fairies which aired for the first time in Italy in 2004. Born into a family of musicians, Elisa began to dance, sing and write melodies at the age of six and she never stopped, becoming a singer, performer, vocal coach, author and artistic producer. She wrote, produced and sang many hit songs for musicals, animated films and TV series signed Rainbow and Nickelodeon, for which she is known among teenagers in 52 countries around the world.

Cerea Comics&Games sara an opportunity to immerse yourself for a few hours in pop culture: an imaginative and creative world open to all and where you can feel free. Entrance ticket for only 7 euros buying online with DIY Ticket or Mooney Sisal Pay points. Free car parking.