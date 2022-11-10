The Priula Basin Council, in agreement with the Municipalities and Trade Associations, has defined new aid to non-domestic users affected by closures or restrictions. Those who benefited from the subsidy in 2021 will automatically benefit from the reduction also for 2022. Also for this year the support for local companies by the Priula Basin Council is renewed, which has allocated 1 million euros to Covid subsidies for non-domestic users affected by the limitations imposed by the pandemic in recent months.

All companies that have undergone closures or restrictions (even partial) in the exercise of their activities can request a reduction in the waste tariff for the year 2022. This will be calculated on the amount of the dimensional quota, linked to the surface class of the user. , until resources are exhausted. Voluntary associations, recreational clubs, social centers, museums and cultural associations can also take advantage of this facility.

A real and concrete help that Treviso companies can benefit from, which becomes even more important in the current difficult time that many are experiencing due to the exponential increase in gas and energy costs. The decision was also shared with the provincial trade associations of the territory – Assindustria Venetocentro, Confartigianato Imprese Marca Trevigiana, CNA and Confcommercio Unione Provinciale di Treviso – which periodically discuss with the Priula Basin and its operational arm Contarina to identify concrete measures to business support.

How to ask for the benefit: companies must apply through the Contarina Online Desk: sportellonline.servizicontarina.it accessible from the company website www.contarina.it. To facilitate the subjects involved, we inform you that users who have already obtained the 2021 concessions (paid with the first invoicing of the year 2022) must not submit further requests. The reduction will be calculated automatically for them, because they meet the requirements also for the new concessions.

Requirements: have undergone mandatory closures or restrictions in the exercise of the activity (e.g. reduction of opening hours, spaces for sale or exercise of the activity, etc.) following the national measures to combat the pandemic from Covid-19 contract for the waste service active during the year 2022 · be in compliance with the accounting documents issued by Contarina The deadline for sending requests is 30 November. All the reductions will be calculated in the balance for the year 2022, issued with the first invoice in 2023.