Expensive bills: in a family of four, the refrigerator accounts for 20.9% of consumption, followed by the dishwasher (14.8%), lighting (10.2%) and the television (8.3%). Appliances on standby contribute 8%, the washing machine 7.4%, the computer 5.9%, iron and oven each 5.7%, the vacuum cleaner 4.6%. The hairdryer affects only 2.4% and the microwave 1.6%.

Household appliances: 58% of consumption

These data are provided by Enea in Aires, the Italian association that brings together the main companies and specialized distribution groups of household appliances and consumer electronics, and Applia Italia, the association that represents appliance manufacturers within Confindustria: together they have drawn up a vademecum to save energy at home, based on Aeneas’ calculations. Starting from the one that quantifies how household appliances represent 58% of domestic consumption.

Old products

The fact is that in Italy the appliances are old. From Enea’s analysis it emerges that the majority of household appliances present in Italian homes are rather old (between 12 and 20 years of life). This has a considerable impact on consumption. Specifically: washing machine and dishwasher last on average between 12 and 14 years, the refrigerator between 14 and 18, the hob between 16 and 20, while for the freezer and electric oven you get to 20 years.

Up to 300 euros less per year

To give some examples (Enea elaboration on Arera data, the energy authority): a 300-liter free-standing fridge freezer with a new energy label consumes at least 55% less than an old product, with savings of 150 euros per year. A new washing machine with an average capacity of 8/9 kg consumes on average 64% less than a previous generation product, with a saving of 200 euros per year. A free-standing 12-place dishwasher with a new energy label consumes 78% less than an old product, with savings of over 300 euros per year.

With new appliances 650 euros in savings

«Therefore, by limiting ourselves to the replacement of washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers with about 10 years of service with products with a new energy label, it is possible to save about 650 euros per year to be multiplied for the entire life of the products. On the basis of what has been analyzed above, it is clear that the first step to take to better cope with the current increase in energy costs is to carefully examine your installed fleet, both in terms of energy class and in terms of age of the products. , and evaluate any replacements. This would already guarantee a considerable increase in consumption efficiency, with a positive impact on the bill ”, commented Aires and Applia Italia.