Death at work in Caltagirone: worker electrocuted during a repair

Death at work in Caltagirone: worker electrocuted during a repair

A 60-year-old worker from Sirti, Nicola Caruso, from Militello Val di Catania, was electrocuted last night in Caltagirone, in the province of Catania, while carrying out a repair on a power pole of a medium voltage line.

In Sicily a worker died every week: endless tragedy awaiting checks

by Alessia Candito

The news was given by the regional secretariats of the Filctem-Cgil, Flaei-Cisl and Uiltec-Uil unions in a press release in which they express their condolences. “While waiting for the judiciary to ascertain the dynamics of this umpteenth accident at work – the trade unions write – we cling to family members for the serious loss of the relative. There are no words that can express the pain and consternation for absurd deaths that can and must be avoided “.

