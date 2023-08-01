Indigenous communities carry out blockades on the Pan-American highway

Indigenous communities met last Monday, July 31, to demonstrate blocking the Pan-American highway that connects Popayán with Cali, in the sector known as Quebrada Grande, in the municipality of Piendamó.

There were several videos that circulated through social networks where indigenous communities are observed using machinery that is used as construction material in the sector. Precisely, according to preliminary information, it would be the community of ‘Los Nietos del Quintín Lame’.

What is known about the blockades on the Pan-American Highway is that the indigenous people carried out this mobilization, causing severe damage to the cargo carriers, who have not been able to travel along the highway corridor.

They are reportedly pointing to protesters from the indigenous community They forced the machine operators to obstruct the passage with earth, installing heavy machinery through the tracks.

