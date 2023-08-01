Haiti vs. Denmark live updates: Denmark leads 1-0; second taken away by VAR

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Haiti taking on Denmark at HBF Park in Perth, Australia

Denmark will advance to the Round of 16 with a win and a China loss to/draw with England. It can also advance with a win and if China wins, but it’d depend on goal differential and other tiebreakers. There are also two other scenarios that Denmark can advance, but it would come down to separate tiebreakers.

Haiti must win by at least two goals and needs England to win in order to advance.

You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockouts here.

Follow our live coverage below!

Haiti vs. Denmark

76′: Haiti so close

Haiti nearly leveled the match when Batcheba Louis’ header off a set piece was saved by Lene Christensen. The shot came after an attack by Haiti that resulted in a corner kick a couple earlier.

70′: Things holding firm for Denmark

There hasn’t been much action in the second half, which is good for Denmark. China and England have traded goals in their match while Denmark still holds its lead, keeping the Danish on track to advance.

49′: Here comes Haiti

The Haitians brought some pressure in the opening minutes of the second half, creating chaos in front of the net as they looked to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

HALFTIME: Denmark leads 1-0

Denmark sits in a good spot entering the break, carrying a 1-0 lead. As things stand, Denmark would advance to the Round of 16 with England leading China 3-0 at halftime. If Haiti were to even the match in the second half, Denmark would still likely advance unless China pulls a miracle against England.

21′: Pernille Harder gives Denmark a 1-0 lead

The Red and White star and captain drained her penalty kick to give Denmark a 1-0 lead. It was her first World Cup goal.

Denmark’s Pernille Harder scores goal vs. Haiti in 21′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

21′: Penalty kick for Denmark

Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis committed a clear handball in the box as Denmark was on the attack, giving Denmark a penalty kick.

10′: Active start for Kerly Théus

The Haitian goalkeeper has already made a save and made numerous other plays on the ball in the first 10 minutes of the match.

6′: Goal wiped away

Denmark appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s match when Simone Boye buried a rebound moments after a corner kick. But VAR determined Boye was offside on the play, wiping the goal away.

Underway!

The final match of group play for each team is underway!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup Haiti Denmark

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

