Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican to win Miss Universe, passed away – El Diario
This Sunday, March 19, the Puerto Rican model, businesswoman and television presenter Marisol Malaret passed away at the age of 73, who made history by becoming the island’s first Miss Universe in 1970.
The death of her parents, when she was eight years old, forced her to work from a very young age to help support her brother and her aunt. For this reason, Marisol learned to work with effort, perseverance and discipline, in order to achieve her goals.
The model completed her elementary studies at La Merced School and later graduated from the Gabriela Mistral High School. When her aunt found out that she was working as a model, she strongly opposed it. She later entered the University of Puerto Rico where she completed an associate degree in secretarial sciences.
After completing her education, she began working as an executive secretary at the International Telephone and Telegraph Company, a company that later became Telefónica de Puerto Rico. Curiously, in that company some of her colleagues encouraged her to compete in the Miss Puerto Rico beauty pageant.
Marisol Malaret Contreras was born on October 13, 1949 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She earned a place in Puerto Rican history by being crowned on July 11, 1970 as the most beautiful woman in the Universe, in the pageant held in Miami, Florida, USA.
After handing over the crown, Malaret focused his career on communication, presenting several television programs on Puerto Rican channels. In addition, she was the director of Caras magazine and a businesswoman.
In 2017, she was honored with a star at the Puerto Rican Walk of Fame. During the event he reported that she was withdrawing from public life.
«This is my farewell to the public eye because I am already my age. It is very nice to have the love of a people, but when you want to grow old and the only thing they remember is that you were a beauty queen and nothing else, it is a little hard, “said Malaret Contreras.
The death of the businesswoman and public figure was confirmed by her public relations officer Julio Núnez.
For his part, the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, affirmed that Malaret “will always hold a special place in the hearts of all Puerto Ricans.”
“Her name and her achievements will go down in our history,” said the governor, who expressed his condolences to Malaret’s husband, Frank Cué, and their daughter Sasha.
