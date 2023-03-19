Home News Death of Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican to win Miss Universe
News

Death of Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican to win Miss Universe

by admin
Death of Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican to win Miss Universe
Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican to win Miss Universe, passed away – El Diario

You may also like

Person apparently injured by gunshots

Islamabad Police raided the house of Senator Shibli...

They summon ‘Rafa’ Pérez to conciliation for timbalera...

Beijing has already defeated the United States before...

87-year-old vaccinated against Corona dies

Their aim was to kill or arrest Imran...

Classic of the day: The children’s symphony

The Champions League defined its crosses for the...

FTA with the US triggers non-mining-energy exports

The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy