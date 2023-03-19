Shai Gilgeous-Alexander porte OKC

The Phoenix Suns quickly led the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, notably going from 14-19 to 14-26 in a few possessions, then thought of managing the rest of the meeting. It was without counting the reversal of situation of OKC. Led by ten points at the start of the last quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates (40 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) regained the advantage on the wire to win to everyone’s surprise (124 -120).