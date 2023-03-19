Shai Gilgeous-Alexander porte OKC
The Phoenix Suns quickly led the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, notably going from 14-19 to 14-26 in a few possessions, then thought of managing the rest of the meeting. It was without counting the reversal of situation of OKC. Led by ten points at the start of the last quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates (40 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) regained the advantage on the wire to win to everyone’s surprise (124 -120).
Back to the wall, Mark Daigneault notably launched Aaron Wiggins who returned it well with seven points and an essential role in the rise of the Thunder. Present in the five major, Luguentz Dort (20 points) and Josh Giddey (16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) were also important. Opposite, Devin Booker and his 46 points will have been powerless.
With this win, the Thunder remain eighth in the Western Conference. For its part, Phoenix is still in fourth place but is exposed to a return from the Clippers.
Spurs fight back
It doesn’t get more exciting than the game at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, but the San Antonio Spurs did it for the fans at the AT&T Center. Dominated for almost the entire game and trailing by six points in the middle of the fourth quarter, they offered a high-flying money time going from 108-114 to 124-114 before winning (126-118 ).
Before that, the Hawks had soared to the score. But the duo of Keldon Johnson (29 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists) and Devin Vassell (29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) had decided otherwise. Accompanied by Zach Collins (19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), they reversed the trend.
The Spurs gain a place and are now … penultimate, with a victory ahead of the Rockets. For its part, Atlanta remains ninth in the Eastern Conference and is preparing to experience an end to the season under pressure.