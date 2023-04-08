Home News Decentralized Exchange dYdX Announces Shutdown of Services for Canadian Users From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Decentralized exchange dYdX announces closure of services for Canadian users

DYdX, a crypto derivatives exchange, has announced that it will limit the accounts of Canadian users over the next seven days, in order to withdraw from the market.

In an April 7 blog post, dYdX said it would “terminate its services” in Canada, starting with discontinuing the membership of new users located in the country. On April 14th, all existing Canadian users will go into “shutdown mode”, only allowing them to withdraw funds.

“DYdX is committed to providing transparency on product decisions and democratizing access to financial opportunities,” the platform said. “We hope that the regulatory environment in Canada will change over time to allow us to resume services in the country.”

