The state of Carinthia (via the investment management company KBV) and the city of Klagenfurt have already secured a majority stake in the Klagenfurt airport operating company (KFBG) through a capital increase. But the current 58.2 percent is not enough for them, the Lilihill stake of 41.8 percent is too much: the KBV with the board of directors and the supervisory board and the investment consultants Martin Gruber (Carinthia, ÖVP) and Philipp Liesnig (Klagenfurt, SPÖ) agree.