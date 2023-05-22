Real fails in the league and slips to third place

After losing the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid also suffered a defeat in La Liga. The team of ÖFB star David Alaba, who was only on the bench this time, lost 1-0 at FC Valencia, who were threatened with relegation, on Sunday, and a total of 17 minutes were played in the sometimes heated duel at the end.

Diego Lopez scored the decisive goal in the 33rd minute. While the “Blanquinegros” as table 13. now have a five-point lead over a place in the relegation zone, the “Royals” missed out on overtaking city rivals Atletico in second place in the table. Real is one point behind. It was the eighth La Liga defeat for the Madrilenians.

Real offensive lack ideas

Valencia’s lead was somewhat fortunate, but not undeserved. After an apparently unsuccessful shot by Justin Kluivert, Lopez only had to push in at the second post. In the second half, too, the Real offensive was often unimaginative. Rodrygo had the best chance in the 68th minute, but he was denied by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

APA/AFP/Jose Jordan



Shortly thereafter, the game was interrupted for almost ten minutes because Real striker Vinicius Junior and Valencia’s Eray Cömert got into each other’s hair. After that, racist statements are said to have come from the spectators in the direction of Vinicius. The stadium announcer urged fans to show respect and refrain from racist remarks.

Vinicius sees red in stoppage time

Kluivert’s 2-0 was disallowed due to an offside position by passer Lino. Madrid pushed for an equalizer in the final stages, and in the first minute of injury time Mamardashvili deflected a Fede Valverde shot over the bar, followed shortly afterwards by a Toni Kroos free-kick (90+4). Then there was the second pack formation of the game, in which Vinicius saw the red card for an assault. Mamardashvili also parried a shot from Karim Benzema (90+13).

