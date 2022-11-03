Li Dianxun emphasized at the video conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the province

Respect science, be realistic, prevent and control the epidemic more accurately and efficiently

Huasheng Online, November 2 (all media reporter Meng Jiaoyan) On the afternoon of the 2nd, the province’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held in Changsha. Li Dianxun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and Qin Guowen, Vice Governor, attended the meeting and delivered speeches in the main venue and the Shaoyang branch respectively.

Li Dianxun pointed out that in the face of complex and severe epidemic risks and the diverse demands of the people, it is necessary to study and judge the situation in multiple dimensions, respect science, be realistic, and prevent and control the epidemic more accurately and efficiently, so as to ensure rapid economic growth and social stability in the province.

Li Dianxun demanded that the import of foreign defense should be strictly scientific, fully implement the four measures of “reporting before entering Hunan, checking upon entering Hunan, checking upon entering Hunan, and managing upon entering Hunan”, highlighting key groups, key places, key links, and key areas, Strictly do a good job of normal prevention; emergency response should be “killing the chicken with a knife”, adhere to efficient coordination, make fast control, quickly carry out flow traceability, quickly manage and control the risk of the epidemic, and achieve community clearance as soon as possible. It is necessary to further strengthen the reserve of emergency response capabilities, further strengthen drills, summaries, observations, and improvement, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate epidemic emergency response and people’s living materials, normal medical treatment and other needs, and strive to achieve it at the least cost. The best prevention and control effect will make Hunan’s contribution to stabilizing the national economy and society.

Qin Guowen reported the progress of Shaoyang epidemic prevention and control, and put forward requirements for the province’s epidemic prevention and control work in terms of preventing large-scale epidemics, emergency response preparations, optimization of prevention and control strategies, and unified command of the province.