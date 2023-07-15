Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform: Advancing the Modernization of National Governance System and Capacities

Deepening Party and State Institutional Reform Promote the Modernization of the National Governance System and Governance Capabilities

Beijing, China – In an important speech delivered at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the significance of deepening the reform of party and state institutions in promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. This reform is a central deployment aimed at enhancing the scientific institutional setting, optimized function allocation, perfect system and mechanism, and efficient operation and management of the party’s leadership over socialist modernization.

The reform of party and state institutions is a complex and systematic project that cannot be achieved overnight. It requires continuous adjustment and optimization to better adapt to the development needs of the party and the country. This ongoing institutional reform builds upon the systematic restructuring of party and state institutional functions since the Third Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Party. It is conducted under the backdrop of strategic deployment for the development of the party and the country, adhering to the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability.

The reform focuses on coordinating and promoting the overall layout of the “five in one” and the coordinated promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. It also considers the needs of building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development. The responsibilities of various institutions in key areas are being adjusted to better address the deep-seated contradictions and problems faced by the country.

During the Second Plenary Session, Xi Jinping, along with other leading comrades, discussed the implementation of the institutional reform plan. The plan aims to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership by establishing new decision-making and coordination institutions, functional departments, and dispatched agencies. These measures are designed to promote advantages, address shortcomings, and enhance the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

To ensure the successful implementation of the institutional reform plan, all regions and departments must adhere to the overall situation and strictly follow the regulations set forth by the Party Central Committee. The “three determinations” regulations, which define the duties and authority of departments, must be implemented accordingly. High-level performance capabilities and high-quality work performance will be key indicators to evaluate the effectiveness of institutional reforms.

The organization and implementation of the institutional reform must be carried out under the party’s overall leadership. It should prioritize establishing, optimizing, and coordinating institutional functions, as well as follow the principles of reform and the rule of law. The key lies in thoroughness, attention to detail, and an organized, step-by-step, and disciplined approach.

During this reform, the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform will oversee the overall planning and coordination, while the Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be responsible for the implementation of institutional reforms at different levels. Provincial party committees will be in charge of local institutional reforms under unified leadership.

The newly established departmental leadership teams must be equipped expeditiously to ensure a smooth transition and seamless connection. Special reform plans should be formulated for complex tasks, and central and local reforms should be coordinated and advanced in an orderly manner.

By the end of 2023, the reform tasks at the central level are expected to be completed, while the local reforms aim for completion by the end of 2024.

In conclusion, the deepening of party and state institutional reform is crucial for promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. With continued efforts and adherence to the party’s leadership, China is poised to enhance its institutional functions and better address the challenges of the future.

