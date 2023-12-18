Home » Young man must remain in prison for 19 years for having extorted a merchant
Young man must remain in prison for 19 years for having extorted a merchant

by admin
The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) achieved that a 16-year-old minor offender will be sentenced to 19 years of confinement for having extorted a merchant from Lourdes Colón, La Libertad.

According to FGR investigations, on May 25 of this year, the teenager and other terrorists, on behalf of the 18 Revolucionarios gang, arrived at the victim’s business to demand a monthly payment of $200 dollars, and warned him not to Handing them over would kill him and his family.

Faced with the threats, and fearing that they would be carried out, the offended party filed a complaint and with the support of the authorities, a controlled money delivery operation was mounted. At the time the victim handed over the money, the minor was identified and captured in flagrante delicto.

For these actions, the First Court Against Organized Crime of San Salvador declared the teenager responsible, imposing six years and six months of confinement on her for the crime of extortion and twelve years and six months for the crime of illicit groups.

