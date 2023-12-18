The Government announced modifications in withholdings: what will the changes be for exporters

The National Government announced, this Monday, a new withholding scheme. In this way, it was confirmed that Some 18 regional economies will be excluded from the increase announced last week by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo.

For its part, Soy by-productsone of the most important items in terms of production and harvest at the national level, will go from 31% to 33%an increase of two points with the aim of “offset the fiscal cost of the measure”; while the wine sector will declinealthough it will not be deleted and will be positioned in a 8%.

The decision was communicated by the Secretary of Bioeconomy, Fernando Vilellathrough the account X (ex Twitter) official. This, after a meeting of the Liaison Table with authorities from the Ministry of Economy.

“We’ve been looking for an alternative path to the decision that had been communicated last week, regarding export rights, basically focused on regional productions and dairy products. We communicate a difference in the project that is going to be submitted to Congress“said the official in a recorded video.

Furthermore, he added: “We believe it is a step forward. We have been communicating this to representatives of the agricultural sectors. It seems to us that we are a step forward compared to the previous week“.

What sectors will be excluded from withholdings?

As detailed in that same footage, the 18 complexes that they were going to see their export duties altered upwards, but who ultimately will not pay withholdings, will be:

Olive-growing Rice Bovine hides Dairy Fruit (excluding lemon) Horticultural Beans

Potato Garlic Chickpea Pea Lentil Honey Sugar Yerba mate Tea Equines Wool

A measure that comes after the reaction of the field

It is worth remembering that, last week, within the framework of the initial package of economic measures made official by the head of the Treasury Palace, The sending of a bill to raise them by up to 15% had been announced.

This generated an immediate negative reaction from the sectorwho requested a meeting for this Monday, December 18, where the provision was reviewed and this was given “reverse”.

“We want to show that it is not a whim of the agricultural sector that says ‘no to withholdings’but There are situations, activities, productions that do not resist being touched by a number. because they won’t be able to pay for it,” he explained. Nicolas Pinopresident of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), in statements to Radio La Red this weekend.

