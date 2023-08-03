DEL2: Only Dresden starts with a home game – first Saxony derbies in October

After the opening weekends, a hot October with derbies and top teams as opponents awaits the three Saxon clubs. The first Saxony duel will take place on the tenth day of the game (October 13) when Weißwasser welcomes the Ice Pirates. And just two days later, the foxes have to go to Dresden for the next local duel. In general, October is a tough one for the foxes: in addition to the two derbies, Petteri Väkiparta’s team still has to go to Krefeld and Kassel and also has to deal with ESV Kaufbeuren, third in the main round of the previous season.

The huskies from Kassel and playoff champions Ravensburg and Kaufbeuren are also waiting for the ice lions in the same month. However, the supposedly toughest series is coming up in Crimmitschau in October: Between matchdays nine and twelve, the opponents are Krefeld (H), Weißwasser (A), Kassel (H) and Dresden (A). Many highlights for last year’s eleventh in a row, but also a lot of potential for stumbling in the fight for relegation. But it will be easier this year: Because Bayreuth has withdrawn from the league, only one team from the DEL2 will be relegated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

