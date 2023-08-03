Home » DEL2: Only Dresden starts with a home game – first Saxony derbies in October
News

DEL2: Only Dresden starts with a home game – first Saxony derbies in October

by admin
DEL2: Only Dresden starts with a home game – first Saxony derbies in October

After the opening weekends, a hot October with derbies and top teams as opponents awaits the three Saxon clubs. The first Saxony duel will take place on the tenth day of the game (October 13) when Weißwasser welcomes the Ice Pirates. And just two days later, the foxes have to go to Dresden for the next local duel. In general, October is a tough one for the foxes: in addition to the two derbies, Petteri Väkiparta’s team still has to go to Krefeld and Kassel and also has to deal with ESV Kaufbeuren, third in the main round of the previous season.

The huskies from Kassel and playoff champions Ravensburg and Kaufbeuren are also waiting for the ice lions in the same month. However, the supposedly toughest series is coming up in Crimmitschau in October: Between matchdays nine and twelve, the opponents are Krefeld (H), Weißwasser (A), Kassel (H) and Dresden (A). Many highlights for last year’s eleventh in a row, but also a lot of potential for stumbling in the fight for relegation. But it will be easier this year: Because Bayreuth has withdrawn from the league, only one team from the DEL2 will be relegated.

See also  Are provocations threatening at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant? – DW – 05.07.2023

You may also like

There will be power cuts in many districts...

Trump Faces Third Criminal Accusation in Court for...

Government and Eln present the Civil Participation Committee

Essener travels the world – for a very...

İlber Ortaylı commented on the Disney censorship of...

Edict 2nd. notice Geronimo Moreno Asprilla

Nuclear power plant restart cheaper than Habeck’s energy...

Transfer: Idrissou Hadi leaves Dyto for Morocco (official)

Petro presented a shortlist of candidates to lead...

Exhausted father and 8-year-old son fetched from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy