Delivery of 16 school transport vehicles on the occasion of the Throne Day

Electronic Science – Hamid Mahdout

Within the framework of the Moroccan people’s celebrations of the glorious Throne Day, the governor of the Khemisset region supervised yesterday, Sunday, the delivery of 16 school transport vehicles to the territorial communities in the region. , Ait Belkacem, Tidas, Ain El Jawhara, Sidi Bou Khalkhal, Al Barachwa, Sfasif, Kanzra, Sidi Abdel Razak, Boukachemir, Marchoch, and Ait Echo.

This initiative came within the framework of efforts aimed at combating school dropout in the rural world, and encouraging rural girls to study.

This project was completed with a financial envelope of 5.72 million dirhams, funded by the National Initiative for Human Development within the framework of the Human Development Advancement Program for the Younger Generations.

It is noteworthy that the number of programmed projects in the education sector amounts to 30 buses for school transport, at a total cost of 11 million dirhams, which will be delivered to the territorial communities before the next school entry.

