Fulton County District Attorney to Present Findings on Alleged Interference by Trump and Allies in Georgia Election

Headline: Fulton County Prosecutor to Present Findings on Alleged Election Interference by Trump and Allies

Subtitle: Georgia district attorney confirms readiness to charge Trump and allies before September 1

Fulton County, Georgia – Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, confirmed over the weekend that her office is preparing to present the results of its investigations into the alleged interference by Donald Trump and his allies to annul the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

“Our work is ready,” Willis stated in an interview with a local CNN affiliate. She emphasized that her team has been diligently working on the case for “two and a half years.” Additionally, Willis stated that they are “ready to start” the formal presentation of charges, potentially involving Trump and several of his allies, before September 1.

However, a motion by Trump’s lawyers seeking to disqualify Willis and dismiss the findings of a special grand jury convened to review the evidence was rejected by Judge Robert McBurney on Monday. The judge found no reason to interfere with or halt the ongoing investigations. This ruling marks yet another legal setback for the former president, who had previously failed with a similar motion in the Georgia Supreme Court.

In the meantime, Willis herself will have to confront a motion filed by Trump’s legal team to disqualify her from the case, discard collected evidence, and prevent Judge McBurney from presiding over the trial. Trump’s lawyers allege that the special grand jury report was the result of an illegal process, and the hearing for this motion is scheduled for August 10.

The Georgia Special Grand Jury Investigation, which unfolded under Willis’s direction, was initiated to scrutinize the alleged attempts by Trump to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Unlike other jurisdictions, Georgia’s special grand jury does not have the authority to decide charges. Instead, it can only recommend charges to the district attorney, who then seeks an indictment from a regular grand jury. The regular grand jury was installed in mid-July and has already received the special grand jury’s recommendations for charges against several people, including Trump.

During the investigation, the special grand jury subpoenaed prominent witnesses such as Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Governor Brian Kemp. The jury concluded its work in January, and in February, Judge McBurney ordered the partial release of the investigative report, which recommended charges against Trump.

The investigation focused on various threads, including phone calls between Trump and Georgia election officials, particularly the conversation with Raffensperger, where Trump urged him to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat against Biden. The special grand jury also looked into a certificate signed by fake Republican voters, allegations of fraud by state legislators, and claims of election equipment tampering in Coffee County.

Possible charges under consideration by Prosecutor Willis include incitement to commit voter fraud, conspiracy to commit voter fraud, incitement of a public official or politician to neglect their duties, incitement to destroy or tamper with ballots, and computer trespassing for accessing voting machines and copying sensitive election data.

Willis has notified local officials and security personnel that an announcement of the prosecution will be made between July 31 and the end of August. She has also outlined various security measures to protect the courthouse where her office is located, emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of the democratic process.

As the investigation reaches its culmination, the question of whether Trump and his allies will be charged remains open. However, Willis’s determination to hold individuals accountable for their alleged role in undermining the democratic process sends a strong message that nobody is above the law.

The public eagerly awaits the formal presentation of the charges and the subsequent legal proceedings, which are expected to shed further light on the alleged interference and potential consequences for Trump and his allies.

