The Liverpool coach referred to the injuries to important players on his team such as Diogo Jota, Virgil Van Dijk, Arthur Melo and Luis Díaz.

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, assured that they are playing “below” their possibilities and that the situation would be “very different” if they had all their players available.

The Anfield team has suffered long-term injuries this season, such as Diogo Jota, Virgil Van Dijk, Arthur Melo and Luis Díaz, but, for now, they have only gone to the winter market to bring in Cody Gakpo.

“We are looking at what is outside as well, because we are not so stubborn to think that we are going to be with these guys until 2050. If the solutions were outside and possible, we would bring them in to help, but we already have a squad and we are only playing for below our chances,” Klopp said on Monday before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

“But I can’t sit here and blame the players every time. It is my responsibility that they do well. We have limited options, but they are contract players, they just happen to be unavailable. If they were all there, the situation would be different.”

Liverpool is ninth at the moment, 10 points from the Champions League, they are eliminated from the League Cup, they have to play the third round replay of the FA Cup and they will meet in the Champions League round of 16 to Real Madrid.

EFE

Related