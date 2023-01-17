Home World Dnipro, the neighbors of the yellow kitchen family speak out: “The girls are safe, the father is certainly dead, the wife is still looking for him”
World

Dnipro, the neighbors of the yellow kitchen family speak out: “The girls are safe, the father is certainly dead, the wife is still looking for him”

by admin
Dnipro, the neighbors of the yellow kitchen family speak out: “The girls are safe, the father is certainly dead, the wife is still looking for him”

“The two girls managed, but now they are in the hospital, they were out with their mother and they weren’t under the building, he had returned to get something. He was in the elevator when the missile arrived, he is one hundred percent dead. The wife is still looking for him,” she says to Republic a young Ukrainian who lived in the nine-story apartment building destroyed on Saturday

See also  Germany's new crown cases are increasing for the first time by more than 60,000 experts warn or welcome "bad Christmas" | Germany | Vaccines | New Coronary Pneumonia

You may also like

Again a “bad apple” at Scotland Yard: agent...

Pope cares for Africa: Missionaries should respect African...

The German Defense Minister announced his resignation and...

Euroscandal, Panzeri will remain in prison until mid-February....

ƽʱ֮ 쵢չ֮·ϰƽϯڴ˹̳ r´–

Brazil, Bolsonaro’s repair video to his supporters: “What...

Pope: Health is not a luxury, it belongs...

Qatar case, Panzeri remains in prison: the judges’...

U.S. fears repeat of 2011 debt ceiling crisis,...

World’s oldest runestone discovered in Norway

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy