“I was hit twice in the face”

The young striker from Vélez, Gianluca Prestianni, confirmed today the rod assault to the squad after last night’s defeat on the Huracán field and recounted in first person the dramatic moment he experienced.

“They hit me twice in the face, they took me by the neck and the jacket,” story. The episode occurred at night, upon returning to the squad from the Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium in Parque de los Patricios, when The violent broke into the Olympic Village of the club to intercept the players in their cars.

«I had to roll down the windows to hear what they had to tell me. They started saying a lot of things to me and they hit me twice in the face, they grabbed my neck and my jacket. It was the bar, they were dressed in the Vélez champions », he recounted in an interview for ESPN.

Prestianni, barely 17 years old, He accepted as “a difficult decision” that he will evaluate with his family when he was consulted about his intention to leave Vélez from what happened. «I have been in the club since I was 4, 13 years ago and I am a fan of Vélez like all my family. Many times I had the chance to leave but I never did it out of respect, But when something like this happens, you don’t know what to do,” he confessed.

#ESPNF90 | #ESPNenStarPlus “THE BARS OF VÉLEZ HIT ME” Gianluca Prestianni gave details of the attack he suffered from the bar and assured that he wants to leave the club out of fear. Watch the program live, here -> https://t.co/uFJThyGG2p pic.twitter.com/SrTwLHic2F — ESPN Argentine Soccer (@ESPNFutbolArg) July 31, 2023

«We are afraid in case they go to the houses of the players. What happened yesterday was a warning”, he considered before recounting the threat received by his companions Leonardo Jara: “They told him that they were going to hit him ‘two shots in the legs'”.

Prestianni implicitly questioned the leadership of Vélez, which on Monday issued an institutional statement to condemn what happened. «(The bars) They come quite often to the Olympic Village, it is common to see them. We feel cramped, without security or protection“, he admitted.

In the midst of the weak soccer campaign, it was also learned that the coach, Sebastián Méndez, analyzes taking a step aside for what happened in the last few hours.

Velez’s statement

Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield strongly regrets and repudiates the intimidating situation that some players from our first team experienced last night, in the vicinity of the Olympic Village.

At Vélez Sarsfield, we promote the values ​​of sport, integrity and respect for people under all circumstances. Every act of violence must be condemned.

The safety and well-being of all the people involved in the Club are of the utmost importance to us. The institution is at the disposal of Justice.

We reiterate our support for the players of the professional squad and the Technical Corps commanded by Sebastián Méndez.

We will get ahead working together, but always with the values ​​that have historically distinguished the Velez family.





