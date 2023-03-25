Home News Demobilized from the AUC was shot dead in Tamalameque
Demobilized from the AUC was shot dead in Tamalameque

When he was having breakfast at the “Mis Antojos” restaurant in the municipality of Tamalameque, a subject who had belonged to the extinct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia was killed by several gunshot wounds.

This is Gabriel Emilio Montoya Flórez, 53, who was left lying lifeless next to the chair where he was sitting. Presumably his death would be a retaliation between criminal gangs that operate in this area since he was supposedly the head of one of these structures.

Montoya Flórez had been prosecuted for various crimes related to the conspiracy to commit a crime, extortion and others.

Regarding the murderers, he learned that they were two men on a motorcycle and the grill man, without getting out of the vehicle, shot him as a hit man.

Officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

