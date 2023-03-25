The latest government reshuffle is on the menu of debates in different categories of social class in Kinshasa.

Never has the reorganization of the government team aroused so much criticism from the people of Kinshasa as the current team, the composition of which was made public in the early hours of this Friday. Barely a few hours after this publication, critics poured in from everywhere, in public transport, in the streets, in the central market and its surroundings, etc., everyone had their own commentary. The course of new ministers was scrutinized, especially for those who had just entered.

What could be more normal when you know that the country belongs to all Congolese who have the right to look at how public affairs are managed.

In any case this morning, the comments or better the critics are going well in all circles, in particular the sellers of peanuts, the soldiers, passing through the intellectuals to the little onlookers.

Even in the so-called groups of “standing parliamentarians” (support structure of the UDPS, the ruling party), there is no hesitation in firing red balls at certain ministers considered as black sheep, in particular by evoking their past. Some wear the costume of embezzlers of public funds, others are accused of having contributed to the decline of national sport…

For example, speaking of the news from the Minister in charge of Sports , the people of Kinshasa, furious because of the meager results lately of national teams in the various disciplines are unleashed: ” He attacked sports ministers during his various broadcasts. Yet himself, as an adviser to ministers on several occasions or an influential figure in the national sports movement for years, he has contributed to the decline of our sport. Now he will have to prove what he is capable of ».

From where the new members of the government must know that they have the duty of accountability by distinguishing themselves in their way of doing things, by improving the situation, each in their sphere of activity.

