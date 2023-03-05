On January 16, the Complejo Acuático stage was handed over to the contractor Unión Temporal Complejo Acuático de Pereira, to start the modernization works on the stage, where to date the progress of the demolition phase is 95%. At the same time, the hole for the new diving pool is being made.

Let us remember that the new sports venue will have a new professional diving pool with platforms, a new grandstand, bathrooms, dressing room, cafeteria, massage rooms, gym, auditoriums and universal accessibility through optimal circulation for people with some type of disability. .

Expect more information in our print edition.