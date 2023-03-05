Home Business Heat pump: Hard to get – Which manufacturers deliver the fastest?
Business

Heat pump: Hard to get – Which manufacturers deliver the fastest?

by admin
Heat pump: Hard to get – Which manufacturers deliver the fastest?

BLandlords and homeowners who currently want to buy new heat pumps for their buildings must be patient: Customers currently have to wait between six and 18 months, the Federal Association of Heat Pumps told the “Bild” newspaper. But that is a wide range. It should be the deciding factor in the purchase of property owners who want to install a new heating system by next winter at the latest. According to plans by the federal government, manufacturers are to deliver 500,000 heat pumps per year in Germany as early as next year. Is that even possible?

Customers of the most popular heating manufacturers now have to adjust to these delivery times.

See also  France sees the "submarine crisis" as a European issue Macron promises to cooperate with India to maintain regional security | India News

You may also like

OPPO Find N2 Flip folding screen mobile phone...

Everything on shares: Linde out, Commerzbank in –...

Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology:...

Subsidies for work aid for Bavarian municipalities

Apple reports first drop in sales since 2019

Mailing days 19/20 June 2013

Control and optimize processes

Politics – Estonia elects new parliament

Motorhomes, motorbikes, classic cars: save money with seasonal...

Inclusion in the day-care center: How to make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy