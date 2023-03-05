BLandlords and homeowners who currently want to buy new heat pumps for their buildings must be patient: Customers currently have to wait between six and 18 months, the Federal Association of Heat Pumps told the “Bild” newspaper. But that is a wide range. It should be the deciding factor in the purchase of property owners who want to install a new heating system by next winter at the latest. According to plans by the federal government, manufacturers are to deliver 500,000 heat pumps per year in Germany as early as next year. Is that even possible?

Customers of the most popular heating manufacturers now have to adjust to these delivery times.