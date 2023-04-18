Home » Demonstrators’ entry into Snooker World Championship events
The ongoing World Snooker Championship in England was disrupted when two men entered the playing area during the match. Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing at a table at the Crucible when a man entered the play area, jumped up, knelt on the table, and threw orange powder at him. Due to which the match was stopped, while on the other table, the competition of Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi was going on, where one of the women tried to climb the table, which was stopped by the referee Olivier Martel. Both Milkins and Parry were later arrested by Yorkshire Police, with the game postponed due to table damage which will now resume on Tuesday. While Allen and Fenn’s game could resume after a forty-minute break. Both protesters apparently wore T-shirts in support of the climate change activist group Just Stop Oil, which later claimed responsibility for disrupting the event in an online post. Just Stop Oil has disrupted a number of sporting events, with some individuals attempting to wedge themselves into goal posts during Premier League matches. It’s basically a group of young people on a mission to prevent the British government from issuing more licenses for oil exploration and environmental protection.

