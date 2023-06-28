Department of Education of Dosquebradas implements virtual procedures

Starting next July, the Dosquebradas Secretary of Education will change its method of legalizing documents, going from face-to-face to virtual procedures. This measure aims to provide greater comfort and ease to the educational community, allowing them to request certificates and legalize documents from their homes or offices, without having to queue or go to the Secretariat’s facilities.

“As of July 1 of this year, the Ministry of Education has arranged for the legalization of documents to be carried out virtually and free of charge. It is important to remember that legalization is a process that is carried out to verify the documents issued by public and private educational institutions, education for work and human development, in order to certify the legality of the documents issued such as: certificates study certificates, degree certificates, basic and secondary education diplomas, and education for work and human development so that they have effects abroad. indicated the Secretary of Education of Dosquebradas, Leonardo Fabio Granada.

The legalization process will be carried out through the Citizen Assistance System (SACv2) application. Interested citizens must register on the SAC Citizen Attention Service platform, upload the required information and receive a response via email within a period of no more than fifteen business days, where the legalization certificate will be attached.

Below is the step by step to carry out the document legalization process:

Enter the following link:

Log in with your username and password. If you do not have these data, make the corresponding registration. Within the system, go to the legalization module and click on the “Request Legalization” button. Complete the required information and attach the document in PDF format, which must not exceed 5 megabytes. Verify that the information entered is correct and click the “Attach/Save” button. The legalization process lasts 15 business days and is free of charge. No intermediaries are required to do it. The legalization certificate will be sent to the email registered during the process. You can download it directly from email, in PDF format, or by entering the legalization / legalizations module, using your username and password. For those documents that require an apostille or additional legalization, you must enter the Colombian Foreign Ministry page at the following link:

Select the “Digitized Documents” option and upload the study document with the certification issued by the Dosquebradas Secretary of Education in a single PDF file.

In the event of any difficulty or query related to the legalization process, the Ministry of Education makes the following public service lines available to the educational community: 606 3116566 ext. 126. You can also go in person from Monday to Thursday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

