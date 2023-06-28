Home » Harry Winks: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder close to £10m Leicester City move
Harry Winks’ season with Sampdoria last season finished with them being relegated from Serie A

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is closing in on a move to Leicester City for a fee of about £10m.

The 27-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Spurs in recent seasons and spent last season on loan in Italy with Sampdoria.

The Spurs academy graduate has earned 10 caps for England but last played for the Three Lions in 2020.

Championship side Leicester are already in conversation with Spurs over the transfer of 26-year-old James Maddison.

Midfielder Maddison is set to become the first lucrative departure from the Foxes since their relegation from the Premier League, with the England international poised to join Ange Postecoglou’s side for £40m.

Winks has made more than 200 appearances for Spurs across all competitions and last featured for them on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

He played 20 times for Sampdoria in Italy’s top flight last season, but his loan spell was a miserable one as they finished bottom and were relegated from Serie A.

