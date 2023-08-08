Home » Romeo Lavia: Liverpool have third bid for midfielder rejected by Southampton
Sports

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool have third bid for midfielder rejected by Southampton

by admin
Romeo Lavia: Liverpool have third bid for midfielder rejected by Southampton

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last year

Liverpool have had a third bid rejected for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The latest offer for the 19-year-old Belgian is believed to have been about £46m including add-ons, with Southampton reportedly wanting £50m.

Lavia was an unused substitute when Southampton started their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

He joined Saints from Manchester City last summer for £10.5m.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions for Southampton in 2022-23 but was unable to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Liverpool are looking to reinforce their midfield with a third signing in that area of the pitch following Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club this summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has acquired World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in June for an initial £35m, while Dominik Szoboszlai joined the Reds in a £60m deal from RB Leipzig in July.

Liverpool finish pre-season with win

One of the attributes which attracted Liverpool to Mac Allister was his versatility.

He played in a defensive midfield role on Monday – compared to the more attacking position he has occupied in previous games – as the Reds ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win against Darmstadt 98.

Mohamed Salah, whose agent earlier said the Egypt forward remained committed to the Anfield side amid speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia, scored early on.

Salah set up Diogo Jota to add Liverpool’s second before Mathias Honsak pulled one back for the Bundesliga side.

Colombia forward Luis Diaz flicked in a right-footed near-post finish from a Szoboszlai corner in the second half to round off the win for Klopp’s side.

See also  Bayern women after Wolfsburg blunder before title

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign with a match at Chelsea on Sunday at 16:30 BST.

You may also like

Andrin Huber wants to challenge EM medal and...

PGA Tour: FedEx Cup returns to 36-event season...

Return only in 2024? Explosive speculation about a...

Juventus, is Bayern getting close for Vlahovic?

FC Barcelona: Drastic words! “Robert Lewandowski’s era is...

MOUNTAIN MARATHON 45K | Sportdimontagna.com

Los Gallos Blancos de Querétaro Shocks with Quarterfinal...

Change official: Summer to Inter Milan – Serie...

Elye Wahi was born to score – Sportellate

Backpacking holiday? Here’s what to always carry with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy