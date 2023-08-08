Colombia women’s team for the quarterfinals against Jamaica

Julian Andres Santa

Two commitments remain to know the qualifiers for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup that takes place in Australia and New Zealand. This Tuesday at 3 in the morning, the Colombian National Team will face Jamaica and at 6 in the morning, France will face Morocco. The Colombian team is excited to obtain the historic place in the quarterfinals but they will have a real test against the Jamaicans who already gave the great blow by having qualified leaving Brazil out.

With a lot of physical demand

María Camila Reyes, a Tricolor player, gave her opinion of the rival at a press conference. “We know that the Jamaican team is very powerful, that they have very strong players, they have a very marked 4-4-2, where they always leave the 11, which is one of their references, up front waiting for a counterattack, that’s how the game was raised. match against Brazil. I can bring dynamism in midfield and the intensity that the game requires for a team that will probably find it closed”.

With feet on the ground

Colombia advanced as leader of their group with six points and on the third date they fell to Morocco. “We have to learn from defeat that in football you win, you lose and you tie, and more so in a championship as short as a World Cup, there are seven finals of which we have already faced three well done and we are going for a very important fourth game for us. It leaves us, as they say, landing our feet, being with our feet on the ground, another final on our calendar that we are going to take on in the best way possible”.

With contributions from the daughter of Bob Marley

The daughter of the unforgettable Bob Marley, leaves her mark on the Jamaican women’s team: Cedella Marley, 55, inherited the same passions from her father, soccer and reggae, and 42 years after the death of the well-known singer, she has carried her legacy on the field of play, inspiring the women of her country to dream of sport, thus qualifying for her second World Cup.

Cedella Marley is also a defender of women’s human rights and through the Bob Marley Foundation, she has managed to raise funds to support the soccer players and help them with their travels and food. She furthermore, she composed the song ‘Strike Hard’ and all proceeds from her have been donated to the sport in Jamaica.

Nelson Abbey. DT of the Tricolor

At 67 years old, coach Nelson Abadía has a great experience with the women’s team in the senior category. The man born in Cali was champion with Colombia at the Pan American Games in Peru in 2019 and also runner-up in the women’s Copa América last year.

Lorne Donaldson

Since last year and after leaving his position in 2020, Lorne Donaldson has been the Jamaican women’s coach and has already achieved the feat of qualifying the squad for the round of 16 of the highest orbital event. As a player he was with Cavalier FC in 1979, Denver Kickers and Colorado Foxes.

