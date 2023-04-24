Deployment and implementation of the national family parent-child reading action of “The Fragrance of Books Floats Thousands of Families”

Our newspaper, Beijing, April 23 (Reporter Yang Hao) The All-China Women’s Federation, the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Office of the Women and Children Working Committee of the State Council have recently jointly issued opinions, deploying and implementing the “Scholarly Fragrance Families” national family parenting Read in action.

“Implementation Opinions on Carrying out the “Family Fragrance of Books” National Family Parent-child Reading Action” requires that relevant departments in various places should strengthen family parent-child reading guidance services, cultivate family models of parent-child reading books, set up family parent-child reading experience bases, and develop family parent-child reading Guide the team, create a brand of family parent-child reading activities, develop family parent-child reading service products, and help the whole people to read from family to child.

The opinion emphasizes that relevant departments in various places should pay special attention to rural left-behind migrant children, children in difficulties and their families, continue to carry out reading public welfare projects, provide targeted reading guidance for families in need, and let children enjoy the fragrance of books and grow together.

The opinion is clear. After 3 to 5 years of hard work, the family parent-child reading action has been carried out extensively and in-depth. The reading guidance has become more accurate and the service system has become more complete. This has enhanced parents’ ability to raise children scientifically, improved children’s reading interest and ability, and the atmosphere of family parent-child reading has become increasingly Strong, the concept of parent-child reading has been widely advocated. It is reported that in 2023, the National Family Parent-child Reading Action will be themed with “The Fragrance of Books Floats Thousands of Families to Read a New Journey”. Reading action goes deep and solid.

“People’s Daily” (version 06, April 24, 2023)

(Editors in charge: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

Share for more people to see