In a rural area between Tauramena and Monterrey, mother and daughter who remained kidnapped were released – news

The Departmental Comptroller’s Office of Casanare asked the outgoing and incoming governments to take into account resolution N010 of January 26, 2022, which establishes the regulation of the rendering of accounts and reports and the hiring of subjects and points of control on the SIA CONTRALORIA and SIA OBSERVA platforms.

For the 2023 period, the control entity called on various entities for publishing this information out of time, among those mentioned are:

· Acuatodos S.A.

· Mayor’s Office of Sabanalarga,

· Villanueva Personería,

· Casanare Mixed Fund,

· Municipal Institute for the Development of Hato Corozal,

· ESP, Public Services Company of Sácama SA ESP,

· Institute of Culture, Tourism and Recreation and Sports of Trinidad INDERTRINI.

Those who “did not present the rendering of the fiscal account for the year 2022 within the scheduled times, giving rise to possible sanctioning processes” in accordance with those provided for in Law 42 of 1993.

The Departmental Comptroller’s Office of Casanare reminds the legal representatives of the Department of Casanare and its territorial entities, as well as those of its decentralized entities of the departmental and municipal order, Public Service Provider Companies and State Social Enterprises and individuals that administer or manage Public funds, assets or resources are responsible for fiscal accounting and environmental management, reporting, public debt registration, trust registration, monthly contracting before the Departmental Comptroller’s Office of Casanare, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Source: Casanare Departmental Comptroller’s Office

