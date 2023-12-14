Jail for alleged guerrilla accused of selective homicides in Arauca and Meta – news

The forcefulness of the evidentiary material obtained by the Attorney General’s Office allowed the current mayor of the Municipality of Susacón (Boyacá), Silvio Alberto Rincón Ortega, to be prosecuted; to his Secretary of Planning, Nancy Liliana Pinzón Reyes; and the contractor Carlos Iván Ramírez Fonseca, legal representative of the Health, Peace and Wellbeing Foundation.

According to the investigating entity, they would be involved in several irregularities detected in a contract signed in 2015, when the official was also mayor of the same municipality, through which a building was built where a nursing home was intended to operate, for a value of 250 million. of pesos.

The evidence material indicates that, apparently, the municipal mayor, Rincón Ortega, at the time of the events where he was also president of the same municipality, directly designated the Health, Peace and Wellbeing Foundation to be in charge of the construction of the care center for older adults, without a public tender as established by the state contracting law.

In addition to this, the Prosecutor’s Office points out that the official had appointed his Planning Secretary, Nancy Liliana Pinzón Reyes, as supervisor in the development of the contract, despite the fact that, presumably, the official did not have the technical knowledge, which is why Apparently, there was no proper supervision.

Likewise, there are indications that the work was carried out without previously carrying out studies, plans or designs, resulting in a building vulnerable to seismic events and not suitable for the habitability of the population for which it was intended to house.

Finally, it was proven that because of these inconsistencies the value of the contract became a detriment to the municipality’s coffers.

For these events, a prosecutor assigned to the Crimes against the Public Administration Unit of the Boyacá Section, charged the mayor of Susacón (Boyacá), Silvio Alberto Rincón Ortega; to the Secretary of Planning, Nancy Liliana Pinzón Reyes; and the contractor Carlos Iván Ramírez Fonseca, according to his probable responsibility in the events, the crimes of contract without compliance with legal requirements, embezzlement by appropriation and use of a false document.

The defendants did not accept the charges.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

