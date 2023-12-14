The Football Association surprises with the appointment of Piet Vandendriessche (58) as the new CEO

© BELGAPLUS

The Belgian Football Association has a new CEO. It concerns 58-year-old Piet Vandendriessche. It is remarkable that he does not have a history in professional football like many of his predecessors. He made his mark as CEO of Deloitte.

The choice of Piet Vandendriessche is a surprise. The West Flemish does not come from professional football like many of his predecessors. He made his mark in the business world.

The board of directors of the Football Association (KBVB) appointed Piet Vandendriessche as the new CEO this morning. Vandendriessche will take over from interim CEO Manu Leroy in mid-January, who replaced Peter Bossaert, who was dismissed in March.

“Piet Vandendriessche was chosen unanimously after a selection procedure led by the headhunting agency Korn Ferry,” the Football Association said. “Vandendriessche is 58 and has been the CEO of Deloitte Belgium for the past seven years. He is an experienced and unifying leader who must further develop the football association into a high-performance and cost-efficient organization.”

“Sports and football have always been one of my great passions – from when I played for VC Ardooie as a student, but also later in my life as a sports fan and football fan,” says Vandendriessche.

