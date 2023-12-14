Sea Life Blankenberge releases the eleventh seal of the year: Milou washed ashore with an open fracture, but is now swimming back into the sea (Blankenberge)

Blankenberge –

Once again Sea Life Blankenberge released a seal: Milou swam back to freedom on Wednesday. The animal was barely five weeks old when it was found with an open fracture. “With eleven releases we can talk about a successful 2023,” says Delphine Dobbels.

Milou is a female seal found in Ostend on September 2. And she was in bad shape. The animal was about five weeks old and washed ashore with an open bone fracture. As a result, her right flipper was infected and extremely swollen.

38 kg heavy

Milou also had some other wounds on her back fins. “Due to the open fracture, a piece of bone was surgically removed,” said head caregiver Jonathan Meul. “The wound healed quite quickly and nicely. Milou is now about 4 to 5 months old and already weighs 38 kg.”

For Sea Life, this was the eleventh seal that was able to fully recover in the shelter in 2023. “With eleven releases we can certainly speak of a successful year,” says marketing manager Delphine Dobbels. “We are very proud of our successful missions and look forward to what 2024 will bring.”

(Read more below the photo)

© Sea Life Blankenberge

For safety

Sitting still will certainly not be an option for the caregivers. “With winter ahead, the pupping season for gray seals is starting,” says Dobbels. “If you see a seal or pup on the beach, it is important to keep your distance and keep dogs on a leash. This is to guarantee peace of mind for the seal in question. But also for their own safety, because seals are predators and will attack if they feel threatened.”