Deportivo Cuenca vs Emelec live





He sports basin receives this Sunday June 18, 2023 at Club Sport Emelec for the last date of the first stage of the LigaPro.

The match is scheduled at 15:30 in the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar.

The locals, led by Carlos Ischiaseek to add the three points to stay in the fight for a place at, at least, the Copa South American.

At the moment they have 18 points and occupy the ninth position.

While the ‘blues’, led by the Colombian Hernán Torres, looking to get away from the relegation zone. At the moment they add 12 points and occupy the 12th position. (I)