Moisés Granizo, manager of Meridiano FC, claimed to be acting within the legal framework of Ecuadorian soccer.

The Olmedo Sports Center is facing a lawsuit imposed by Deportivo Meridiano, a team that disputes the second category of Pichincha soccer. Moisés Granizo, president of Meridiano, gave an interview for our medium, detailing the causes of this new legal instance that the Riobambeño team will have to face. “It is necessary to make it clear that it is not a lawsuit by Moisés Granizo against Olmedo; It is a lawsuit from Deportivo Meridiano against Centro Deportivo Olmedo for the training rights of a player”, said Granizo. In 2022, according to the records of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, the Riobambeño team entered into a contract with the player Boris Paredes, “this contract was the exclusive decision of those who manage the Olmedo Sports Center, when a professional contract is signed, training rights are activated of the player”, argued the manager. Granizo was emphatic in ruling out that they are acting in “bad faith”, being only the legal mechanisms that have been used, “to denounce is not to seek to harm Olmedo, it is the established way to claim the rights that correspond to the Meridian Sports Club. The value that the Riobambeño team must pay for the training rights of Paredes, is calculated according to variables such as: minutes played in professional soccer, development and current status of the player, tournaments played, among others; According to Granizo, the value would not exceed 3 thousand dollars: “it is a case similar to the one that the Olmedo Sports Center recently experienced with Emelec, we present the justifications to the Chamber, the Chamber is the one that qualifies and approves and the clubs abide by the provisions ”, he finished.