Deputies approve the bill “That creates the Courts of First Instance in General Aquino

The National Deputy, Carmen Giménez, one of the promoters of the bill “That creates the courts of first instance with seat in the city of Gral. Elizardo Aquino”, had half sanction of the Chamber of Deputies. The initiative, therefore, is referred to the Senate.

Said proposal establishes that the Courts of First Instance will be made up of a Criminal Court of Guarantees, a Civil, Commercial and Labor Court, Court for Children and Adolescents, and will benefit more quickly access to justice in the south of San Pedro .

This aims to give greater speed to access to justice for the residents of Aquino, Itacurubí del Rosario; Villa of the Rosary; San Jose del Rosario and Choré, taking into account that the judicial proceedings initiated in these districts, must be resolved in the courts of Santaní.

On the other hand, the legislator referred to the decision taken this week in the Lower House, after the ratification of the rejection of the agreement signed with the European Union for financial support for programs and projects of the Ministry of Education, which ultimately did not prosper in deputies.

The repeal of the agreement goes to the Senate for treatment and if the decision to reject this project is ratified, it will go to the archive. The deputies describe EU interference in the MEC curriculum and the inclusion of “gender ideology” in the educational system.

https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/EDITADO-7-LIC.-CARMEN-GIMENEZ.mp3

https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/EDITADO-8-LIC.-CARMEN-GIMENEZ.mp3

