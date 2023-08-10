Deputies approve the seventeenth extension to the emergency regime – Diario La Página

In order for the Government to continue providing tranquility and security to the population, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly approved, with 67 votes, the seventeenth extension of the emergency regime. The measure was approved, for the first time, in March 2022.

Hours before voting, officials from the Security Cabinet, headed by Minister Gustavo Villatoro, asked legislators to continue voting. “If we were not united against this scourge, the results we now have would not be possible. El Salvador is changing, for the first time the citizens live with tranquility. It is easy to say, but it has been difficult,” said the president of the Legislative Branch, Ernesto Castro, upon receiving the request.

The parliamentarian referred to the reduction in homicides recorded since the implementation of the emergency regime. He also highlighted the arrest of more than 72,000 suspected terrorists, the confiscation of 3,000 weapons, more than $3 million in cash, and more than $300 million in drugs.

Castro reiterated the commitment of the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, the Security Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly to fight against the gangs that have caused so much suffering to the population. “We are going to defend each one of the Salvadorans until we finish with the last terrorist gang member who is in the streets,” said the deputy.

While the legislator alexia rivas He assured that the population is in favor of the measure due to the positive results and they constantly ask them to keep it in force.

“Before the arrival of Nayib Bukele to the Presidency, 23% of the Gross Domestic Product was for investment in security, but the people were never able to walk calmly and the fear and anxiety that the gang members generated was never put aside,” Rivas pointed out.

For his part, the deputy Jorge Castro He stressed that the implemented measure is regulated in the Constitution of the Republic.

“Protecting the fundamental right to life of the Salvadoran people, that is what it is all about. I would like us to start thinking about how many lives we have saved with these measures and how many Salvadorans have not had to lose their families”, said the parliamentarian.

The head of the Ministry of Security recalled that gangs were a phenomenon that, for decades, had been co-governing with previous administrations, subjecting the Salvadoran people.

The official pointed out that, despite efforts, crime has not been completely eradicated. In this regard, he referred to the attack that a group of gang members committed against several policemen, on July 30, in the Maquilishuat canton, in the municipality of Ilobasco, in Cabañas. As a result of this fact, the President of the Republic ordered the implementation of a security fence in that department.

Defense Minister Francis Merino Monroy reported that the security device in Cabañas has allowed the apprehension of 56 people, including several gang leaders, and 28 weapons have been confiscated.

“As the Security Cabinet we celebrate each capture of serial killers that have been killing Salvadorans, from that long list of more than 120,000 that these cowards killed. We are here to continue strengthening the hope that millions of Salvadorans have now that they live in peace,” Villatoro said.

The official reiterated that the emergency regime has given the authorities the necessary tools to confront these terrorist groups.