The Finance Commission of the Legislative Assembly, with a large pro-government majority, endorsed a budget of 129.3 million dollars on Monday for the 2024 general elections, according to the State body.

With the approval of this commission, the plenary session of Congress is expected to vote for the allocation of funds in its next plenary session.

According to a Legislative bulletin, the magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) will hire personnel for the formation of temporary electoral bodies, advertising, voting material and food for security forces.

In addition, “the company that will execute the implementation of the voting system would be contracted, the auditing firms that will verify the implemented processes and the one that will create the electoral registry.”

The TSE and the Ministry of Finance requested these funds on March 2, of which 59 million dollars will be allocated to implement the new method of voting abroad and more than 70 million for elections in Salvadoran territory.

El Salvador must hold the elections for the Presidency, Legislative Assembly, Mayors and Central American Parliament (Parlacen) in 2024.

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, the presidential and legislative elections will be held, while on Sunday, March 3, the Paralacen and mayoral elections will be held.

If necessary, the second round or ballot of the presidential elections would take place on this last date, in which President Nayib Bukele will seek re-election, despite indications that it is unconstitutional.