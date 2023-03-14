Find N2 Flip has been very successful in its first month of launch in the European territory, and a large part of its success is attributable to the invisible fold of the display which is made possible thanks to the new generation of Flexion Hinge.

The hinge of folding devices is in fact one of the most delicate points of the whole smartphone and which determine its longevity. OPPO HAS worked a lot on this aspect starting from OPPO Find N and what we find on Flip N2 is the second generation of Flexion Hinge: more resistant, with fewer moving parts and thinner.

Thanks to the new and incredible Flexion Hinge, with further reduced dimensions compared to the previous generation, OPPO Find N2 Flip marks a new era in the flip smartphone segment. Today we will see in more detail how the Flexion Hinge 2 was born and how it works.

Next Generation Flexion Hinge

Instead of aiming to be the first to market with a foldable smartphone, OPPO has preferred to be patient, investing in research and development, studying, innovating and even showing examples of the incredible work being done in this field.

R&D work in the area of ​​foldable displays started in 2018 and followed in 2020 the presentation of OPPO X 2021, a rollable smartphone that soon made headlines around the world and paved the way for a series of tests on possible hinge designs, culminating in the launch of the first Find N and the first generation di Flexion Hinge.

The reason that prompted OPPO to invest so much time in perfecting the hinge was dictated by the fact that the latter, being a large component, it has a high impact inside a foldable smartphone. When it comes to smartphone design, space is always very important, and less space also means less room for other components, such as the battery. As for instead OPPO Find N2 Flip, the new hinge with a reduced format ensures that the phone does not have to compromise in other areas.

The structure of the OPPO’s new generation Flexion Hinge, that dates back almost five years, is built on a solid foundation and has been perfected countless times.

Going into detail, this new hinge has a simpler and cleaner design and is a more stable solution, as it has fewer components. The hinge also improves on basic functionality, thanks to a new cam and pin system, which allow you to keep the fold between 45° and 110°.

The choice of materials has also been refined: the Find N2 Flip features a flexible stainless steel element, precisely engraved and injected with a soft, pliable material. The high strength alloy used in the aircraft industry used for the bearings ensures higher reliability, tensile strength up to 15% and yield strength up to 25%. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber reinforced polymer ensures the zipper is strong yet lightweight.

This creates the perfect amount of flex and firmness, both for bending the phone and typing on the display. It also drives the display into a specific teardrop fold when Find N2 Flip closes, significantly reducing the crease compared to the competition. The water drop shape has a larger radius of curvature than the U-hinge, resulting in less wrinkling and the possibility of screen deformation.

Superior features

OPPO Find N2 Flip’s Flexion Hinge is the reason why it was possible to fit such a large external display into the front of the phone. A smaller hinge also makes it possible to have a more powerful and fast-charging battery, while its robustness helps create unique user experiences, while improving the lifespan of the smartphone.

Find N2 Flip features the largest interactive outdoor display in the flip segment, elevating the element from purely decorative to revolutionary. The external screen from 3.26″ occupies 48.5% of the top half of the phone to give the ability to view more content. Combined with OPPO’s design, the external display becomes the first point of interaction that allows you to control your smartphone when closed, such as seeing the weather, notifications and even quickly replying to messages.

OPPO Find N2 Flip’s interactive external display is not only powerful, but also fun, thanks to the introduction of new wallpapers with cute pets that add a touch of playfulness.

Speaking of fun: selfie lovers have probably used a lower quality camera in the past, but thanks to the external display and the help of the Flexio Hinge that allows the phone to “stand” partially bent, you will be able to see a preview while you’re shooting a video and capture sharper selfies thanks to the powerful main camera.

The photographic characteristics of Find N2 Flip do not stop there. Dual Preview allows the subjects of your shots to see a preview of the shot in the external display and, by partially folding the smartphone, the FlexForm mode will be unlocked, perfect for time-lapse, video calls and long exposure photography.

A cameraphone is of limited use if its battery can’t keep up with the creativity of its users. OPPO Fin N2 Flip instead it represents the perfect smartphone, guaranteeing photographic and video performances without limitations; Moreover, while most of the flip smartphones have a battery of 3500 to 3700mAh, the Find N2 Flip comes with a powerful 4300mAh battery.

Having a smaller zip does not mean sacrificing durability: Find N2 Flip has been tested by TÜV Rheinland, which found that the smartphone can be folded up to 400,000 times without affect its performance, the equivalent of normal use for about 10 years. It has also been subjected to extreme conditions, functioning perfectly after being bent 100,000 times at both -20ºC and 50ºC.

When closed, the new generation Flexion Hinge has no gap between the hinges, preventing to dust and impurities from accumulating along the line of the fold. Finally, when it is open, always thanks to Flexion Hinge and the unique lattice matrix plate that supports the screen, the fold is the thinnest and most imperceptible of any flip smartphone. All of this guarantees an experience immersive and allows you to use the large high-quality display for unlimited watching, playing, browsing or scrolling.

A new era for flip smartphones

In summary, thanks to the new generation Flexion Hinge, Find N2 Flip offers the industry’s largest interactive external display, the most powerful battery and the fastest charging of any flip smartphone. Furthermore, thanks to its size, Find N2 Flip guarantees an immersive experience of using the external display, which ranges from interactive and playful animals to useful tools and widgets, as well as improving photography and the life of the device.

While the hinge of a flip smartphone may be a single element, its impact is high, and thanks to OPPO’s revolutionary next-generation Flexion Hinge, the Find N2 Flip represents an uncompromising breakthrough for the industry.

