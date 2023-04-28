[Teaching]HuggingChat Challenge ChatGPT Free VPN Free New AI Chat Experiment + Teaching

ChatGPT has not been opened to the Hong Kong market until now, so many friends who do not have a VPN cannot use the AI ​​​​chat robot. In view of this, today I would like to share with you another artificial intelligence chat robot — HuggingChat.

HuggingChat is an open source software developed by Hugging Face. It uses the LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI) model developed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook. The Apache-2.0 license authorization means that it is free and commercially available software.

Hugging Face was established in 2016. At first, there was only a chat robot app, which could use AI technology to respond with emoji and jokes to provide entertainment for users. In the end, because the app was uninterested, Hugging Face transformed and trained artificial intelligence chat robots NLP (Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Processing) capabilities, and released as open source, eventually became the fastest growing machine learning (Machine Learning) repository in GitHub history. At present, Hugging Face has shared nearly 170,000 training models and nearly 27,000 data sets. Friends who are interested in trying HuggingChat, please continue to read.

Consolidation: https://huggingface.co/chat/

▲Click “Start chatting” to start using HuggingChat

HuggingChat, like ChatGPT, is an artificial intelligence chat robot. The interfaces of HuggingChat and ChatGPT are very similar, and the usage methods are similar. Just write your appeal in the input field, and HuggingChat will provide a solution.

▲HuggingChat main page, on the left is the chat record column

Support for programming

HuggingChat can write simple Python programs. The editor called HuggingChat and wrote a simple game in Python. HuggingChat could provide the code within tens of seconds, and finally explained the code to the editor. The editor asked it to continue, and HuggingChat provided some suggestions to teach the editor how to improve the fun of the game.

▲Python code provided by HuggingChat

▲An explanation is also attached at the end

▲HuggingChat can give suggestions to improve the fun of the game

Can be compared in point form

Hugging Chat can collect data for you, and compare the advantages and disadvantages of products in a dotted mode. Recently, coupons were issued, and the editor wanted to use the first issue of coupons to buy game consoles, so I asked HuggingChat for advice.

Although HuggingChat did not provide a clear answer at the end, it listed the advantages and disadvantages of PS5 and Xbox respectively for the editor’s reference.

Mathematics skills need to be improved

The editor tried to ask HuggingChat math questions. The editor asked HuggingChat what is the answer of multiplying 3690 by 6420, and HuggingChat told me that the answer is 23172000.

▲ HuggingChat replied to the editor and the answer is 23172000

▲But Google shows that the answer is 23689800

The Chinese reply system is not yet mature

HuggingChat supports Chinese input, but the Chinese reply system is not stable at this stage. The editor once asked HuggingChat to reply in traditional Chinese, but HuggingChat’s reply made me dumbfounded. HuggingChat said that it can reply in Chinese, but “the opinions are accepted, and the attitude remains the same”, and they will continue to reply to the editor in English.

▲The Chinese reply system of HuggingChat is not stable

Even if HuggingChat is successfully made to “bow” and reply in Chinese, HuggingChat’s Chinese level still needs to be improved, and traditional and simplified characters are mixed.

▲Sometimes there is a mixture of complicated and simple

Summarize

HuggingChat is the first open source AI on the market. After trying it out, I feel that its response speed is much faster than ChatGPT. Moreover, HuggingChat does not require VPN or charges, and the threshold for using it is lower than ChatGPT. Even so, maybe because it has just been launched, I feel that HuggingChat is immature. For example, it often responds in Chinese that is hard-flipped by the machine, and the server is very unstable: I tried it for more than 3 hours, and the number of disconnections was more than 5 times . Nevertheless, since HuggingChat is the world‘s first open source AI, the editor will also support HuggingChat and hope that it can develop better in the future.

latest videos