Google’s new flagship Pixel 7 series is expected to be officially released on October 6 next week, and there is more evidence that it will support facial recognition. In the previous Pixel series, only the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have face unlock.

Because the Android source code revealed that last year’s Pixel 6 Pro has a face unlock feature, there have been rumors that Google may add it through an update, but there is no news so far.Technical staffMishaal RahmanIt was dug out from the system-related documents of the Pixel 7 series and wrote the introduction of “android.hardware.biometrics.face”, which means that it has face unlocking, including both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, it is still uncertain when the Pixel 7 series will actually support it.

This is not the first time that there is evidence that the Pixel 7 series is expected to be equipped with face unlocking. The recent Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 update was also found in its code. Google has added an operation guide for face unlocking, so the face Unlocking may be followed by the Pixel 6 Pro.

Mishaal Rahman also said that the Pixel 7 series will support eSIM MEP, which allows the phone to use two sets of telecom door numbers at the same time through a single set of eSIM, but may have different versions in different countries like Apple’s iPhone.

In addition, the current rumors about the specifications of the Pixel 7 series are that the biggest upgrade in hardware is the second-generation Tensor processor G2. Others are only slightly different from the previous generation, including the camera, which mainly relies on software to enhance the new experience.

