"These structures risk not realizing real proximity medicine, given that they provide a catchment area of ​​50 thousand people. And this effectively excludes small villages, inland areas, disadvantaged areas that should be merged to reach 40 thousand inhabitants. While the well-equipped family doctor and pharmacist ensure that basic assistance is truly forthcoming ". Thus the head of health care of FdI atberaking latest news Health taking up the issues already addressed in our interview before the elections.

“No to community houses”. To strengthen the territory and offer concrete proximity medicine, it is necessary to “focus on family doctors and pharmacists equipped with basic diagnostic tools. With the budget that is foreseen in the Pnrr, of 7 billion euros, for telemedicine, these professionals, if equipped with suitable equipment, they can make hub clinics and pharmacies in which to do first-instance analyzes, ultrasound scans, electrocardiograms. In this way, one could count on widespread healthcare that can also make up for the closure of many hospitals and to allow assistance accessible to all “.

Thus, the health manager of Fratelli d’Italia Marcello Gemmatoresponds toberaking latest news Health confirming what was announced last week in an interview with Health Newspaper.

“The minister Roberto Speranza to strengthen the territory with funds from the NRP, it has focused on 1350 community houses – he remembers – but, in practice, these structures risk not realizing real proximity medicine, given that they provide a catchment area of ​​50 thousand people. And this effectively excludes small villages, inland areas, disadvantaged areas that should be merged to reach 40,000 inhabitants. With the result that for some it could mean driving 20 minutes to get to the community house. And this is not a solution. While the equipped family doctor and pharmacist guarantee the immediate basic assistance. We want to invest in healthcare professionals – concludes Gemmato – also to overcome a patchy assistance, also aggravated by regionalization “.

September 29, 2022

