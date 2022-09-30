Home Health Primary care reform. Gemmato (FdI): “No to the Community Houses, they do not guarantee the proximity of the treatments. Instead, we need to focus more on family doctors and pharmacists “
Health

Primary care reform. Gemmato (FdI): “No to the Community Houses, they do not guarantee the proximity of the treatments. Instead, we need to focus more on family doctors and pharmacists “

by admin
Primary care reform. Gemmato (FdI): “No to the Community Houses, they do not guarantee the proximity of the treatments. Instead, we need to focus more on family doctors and pharmacists “

“These structures risk not realizing real proximity medicine, given that they provide a catchment area of ​​50 thousand people. And this effectively excludes small villages, inland areas, disadvantaged areas that should be merged to reach 40 thousand inhabitants. While the well-equipped family doctor and pharmacist ensure that basic assistance is truly forthcoming “. Thus the head of health care of FdI atberaking latest news Health taking up the issues already addressed in our interview before the elections.

29 SET

“No to community houses”. To strengthen the territory and offer concrete proximity medicine, it is necessary to “focus on family doctors and pharmacists equipped with basic diagnostic tools. With the budget that is foreseen in the Pnrr, of 7 billion euros, for telemedicine, these professionals, if equipped with suitable equipment, they can make hub clinics and pharmacies in which to do first-instance analyzes, ultrasound scans, electrocardiograms. In this way, one could count on widespread healthcare that can also make up for the closure of many hospitals and to allow assistance accessible to all “.

Thus, the health manager of Fratelli d’Italia Marcello Gemmatoresponds toberaking latest news Health confirming what was announced last week in an interview with Health Newspaper.

“The minister Roberto Speranza to strengthen the territory with funds from the NRP, it has focused on 1350 community houses – he remembers – but, in practice, these structures risk not realizing real proximity medicine, given that they provide a catchment area of ​​50 thousand people. And this effectively excludes small villages, inland areas, disadvantaged areas that should be merged to reach 40,000 inhabitants. With the result that for some it could mean driving 20 minutes to get to the community house. And this is not a solution. While the equipped family doctor and pharmacist guarantee the immediate basic assistance. We want to invest in healthcare professionals – concludes Gemmato – also to overcome a patchy assistance, also aggravated by regionalization “.

See also  There are 19,215 new cases, 66 deaths Positive rate at 3.8% - Health

September 29, 2022
© All rights reserved


Other articles in Government and Parliament

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
health information.

QS Edizioni srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittore Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernest Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration at the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 22/05/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

La mela di AISM, in Italy a diagnosis...

Letter to Giorgia Meloni on the future of...

“The public would be scared to see me”

Who will be the next Minister of Health?...

here is where they will be needed again-...

Fitness on the SUP: six exercises for top...

Covid. Gimbe: “New cases up 34%. We expect...

Do you often have severe headaches? It is...

Medicine test, the Verona student first in the...

Meloni Government, Bassetti Minister of Health? His reaction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy