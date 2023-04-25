Home » Deputies seek to regulate the tiangues in El Salvador
Agricultural Commission issued a favorable opinion for the creation of the Special Law for the Regulation and Promotion of Tiangues in El Salvador.

Said regulation, analyzed in conjunction with mayors, merchants and officials related to such issues, is intended to allow producers and consumers to purchase products in an appropriate manner and complying with the quality standards required in said centers of commerce.

The tiangues that are spaces where cattle and pigs are sold, regulated by the Municipal Code of the jurisdiction where they operate. However, the activities in which such transactions take place are out of order. For example, many of these sites do not have proper scales.

That is why, if this new provision is approved by the full legislature, the processes will be ordered in accordance with municipal laws and a supervision will be established that specifies the type of animal, price and other details at the time of commercialization.

Everything related to livestock transfer permits will also be regulated and prices will be controlled, in order to benefit the buyer and seller of cattle, since there are cases in which the profits from marketing the meat are taken by third parties and not the producers, who have endeavored to breed them.

The bill contemplates that this work will be carried out between the municipalities where the flea markets are held and the Ministry of Agriculture.

