Home » Desperate Colombian in Mexico denounces disappearance of her daughter
News

Desperate Colombian in Mexico denounces disappearance of her daughter

by admin
Desperate Colombian in Mexico denounces disappearance of her daughter

The complainant’s name is Juliana Arias, who identifies herself as a 29-year-old doctor who graduated from the Javeriana University. She points out that Cristian Daniel Orozco Samboni took his daughter from him on May 29.

The state of depression and emotional affectation of the woman are evident. She assures that she uses this medium as a last alternative in the face of despair.

I have been asking this man for a divorce for a long time but all he has done is delay and look for obstacles to the process.

See also  Mexcio to Face Costa Rica in Final of U-23 Men's Soccer Tournament at Central American and Caribbean Games 2023

You may also like

Increase in bread in Adana – Current News

Construction of First Ultra-Deep Subway Station in Southwest...

Inflationary Shadows | The New Century

Biggest risks for investors: Recession: False alarm or...

Camera footage of the baffled thieves did not...

Mystery Surrounds Presence of US License Plate on...

Quibdó: new protest in the northern area of...

NoSpamProxy with intelligent service 32Guards receives VBSpam+ Award...

Henri Koudossou on loan again!

La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy