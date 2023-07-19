Desperate Colombian in Mexico denounces disappearance of her daughter

The complainant’s name is Juliana Arias, who identifies herself as a 29-year-old doctor who graduated from the Javeriana University. She points out that Cristian Daniel Orozco Samboni took his daughter from him on May 29.

The state of depression and emotional affectation of the woman are evident. She assures that she uses this medium as a last alternative in the face of despair.

I have been asking this man for a divorce for a long time but all he has done is delay and look for obstacles to the process.

