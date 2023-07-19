Oriol Romeu signs for Barça

19/07/2023

Act. a las 08:57

CEST

FC Barcelona has announced the arrival of the midfielder from Girona

After the arrivals of Iñigo Martínez and Gündogan, the man from Ulldecona is the third Barca signing for the 2023/24 season

He FC Barcelona has made the arrival of Oriol Romeu official coming from Girona F.C.. The Barça club announced an agreement with the Girona team early this Wednesday for the transfer of the midfielder from Ulldecona, who has committed to the culé entity until June 30, that is, for the next three seasons. It will have a termination clause of 400 million euros.

“Soon, the club will inform about the details of the presentation of Oriol Romeu as a new first team player”, Barça has detailed in its statement. The Catalan footballer will be part of the Barca expedition that this Wednesday will travel to the United States for the 2023/24 preseason tour.

Romeu is the fourth signing of the summer of the Barcelona sports management after those of Ilkay Gundogan, Iñigo Martinez and Vitor Roquealthough the latter will join the Barca discipline from next winter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

