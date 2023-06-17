Christian O’Sullivan leads SC Magdeburg

Dhe summer vacation lures. A bit of Germany, then southern Europe, and of course at home in Oslo for a long time. “I don’t even know when I was last there over the weekend,” says Christian O’Sullivan. But before the family from Magdeburg goes on vacation, the highlight of the season with the SCM is coming up – the “Final Four” tournament of the Champions League.

This Saturday (3:15 p.m. on DAZN), Magdeburg will play FC Barcelona in the first handball semi-final in Cologne; later in the evening (6 p.m. on DAZN) Kielce with national goalkeeper Andreas Wolff and Paris St. Germain will play against each other.

It’s the premiere for the SCM and the anticipation couldn’t be greater. Confidence too: “Through our championship and the titles in the Super Globe, we have the belief that we can win anywhere,” says O’Sullivan, “at our highest level we are very uncomfortable.” “Super Globe” Barcelona already defeated. The winner of the past two seasons and favorite should now feel that again.

“She did very well”

In a central role: Christian O’Sullivan, Norwegian with English roots, 31 years old, with SCM since 2016, meanwhile long since their silent leader. “I’m just so calm, it’s my way,” he says. Coach Bennet Wiegert made him his defense chief two years ago, but recently also used him as a playmaker because the actual director Gisli Kristjansson was injured. A problem? No, says O’Sullivan: “I played middle for a long time and I also do it for Norway.”

The whole back series was characterized by injuries and failures; That it “only” finished second in the Bundesliga was also due to this. It was really surprising that the SCM got through the season so well – practically all players from the second row who had to replace the established ones were convincing. “We had a completely new back row,” says O’Sullivan, “she did it very well.” Now everyone who was missing except Omar Ingi Magnusson is back. This is one of the reasons why the SCM calculates quite a bit.

Christian O’Sullivan shaped the development of Magdeburg in his seven years. He praises the very good scouting, as well as the organizational form in which Wiegert is a trainer and head of sport. The fans are a pound: “I hear from other players that they like to play for us, that makes me proud.” He has signed a contract until mid-2025, and that while the Norwegian stars Sagosen, Röd and Sögard are now in the Bundesliga Leave direction Kolstad. He says: “We feel very comfortable as a family in Magdeburg. It makes sense for the three of them to go to Kolstad. This is a great project. Norway is my home country and I would like to go back there someday. But not now.”

He seems to feel that the development is far from over – exciting, strong players are coming to the SCM for the 2023/24 series, especially the Swede Felix Claar. But Christian O’Sullivan doesn’t want to think too far. First Cologne: “It’s a new experience for us. We believe in ourselves. We have to be top for another 120 minutes.” There will certainly be no lack of energy and leadership.