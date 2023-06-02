Details of the meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Moroccans Residing Abroad and Immigration Affairs

Electronic flag – Rabat Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch chaired, Thursday in Rabat, the works of the tenth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Moroccans Residing Abroad and Immigration Affairs, devoted to presenting and discussing the outputs of the work of the thematic committees.

Mr. Akhannouch stated, in a speech by the way, that this meeting falls within the framework of the royal care and continuous care that His Majesty King Mohammed VI attaches to the issues and affairs of citizens abroad, and his renewed royal instructions to improve their conditions and affairs, whether in the homeland or in the countries of residence, among them those contained in a speech His Majesty, on August 20, 2022, on the occasion of the sixty-ninth anniversary of the revolution of the king and the people.

He stressed that the royal high speech on the occasion of the sixty-ninth anniversary of the revolution of the king and the people constitutes a roadmap for a clear public policy in the field of managing the affairs of Moroccans of the world, based on raising the level of services directed to them, starting with strengthening their adherence to their national identity, and modernizing and rehabilitating the sectors and institutions concerned with the affairs of Moroccans of the world to ensure coordination. effective among them, and raise their efficiency and achieve convergence and complementarity between the various work programs, as well as simplify procedures and administrative procedures for their benefit, in addition to providing optimal conditions to enable competencies and Moroccan investors abroad to actively contribute to the development path in our country.

The head of government stated that the previous meeting of this ministerial committee, held on August 30, 2022, was an occasion to study ways to download the royal speech’s instructions and directives to advance the affairs of Moroccans living abroad, a meeting that recommended working within the framework of thematic committees in order to prepare an executive program. It includes the various measures related to the implementation of the royal directives regarding Moroccans of the world.

Mr. Akhannouch highlighted that the technical committee emanating from this ministerial committee held two meetings chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, devoted to presenting and examining the outputs of the work of the thematic committees that concluded with the preparation of a draft executive program, and the formulation of a number of draft decisions and recommendations mainly concerned with the promotion of identity. Culture for the emerging generations of Moroccans living abroad, modernizing and rehabilitating the institutional framework, as well as simplifying and digitizing procedures and administrative services, in addition to mobilizing competencies, investors and project owners from Moroccans around the world.

And after stressing that “the great responsibility entrusted to us to serve the interests of Moroccans of the world requires us to mobilize more of all our energies in order to achieve the wise royal vision in the field of advancing the conditions of this dear group of citizens and citizens”, the Prime Minister called for the intensification of programs and measures aimed at improving the conditions of Moroccans of the world, not Especially by valuing Moroccan competencies and talents abroad, and facilitating the access of Moroccans from around the world to investing in their home country.

On this occasion, Mr. Akhannouch confirmed that the Council of Government approved, in its meeting this morning, Thursday, a draft decree implementing Law No. 21-36 related to civil status, which included a number of measures in favor of Moroccans living abroad related to facilitating the management of civil status offices in Moroccan diplomatic missions and consular centers. Abroad, especially through the digitization of these offices and the adoption of electronic management of the services they provide.

In order to achieve the set goals, the head of government called on all concerned sectors, each within the scope of his competence, to increase the pace of implementation of the various measures included in the executive program related to the implementation of the high instructions contained in the royal speech, in a way that responds to the aspirations of Moroccans around the world, whether those related to guaranteeing their rights, or to preserving their ties to their motherland, or to contribute to its development and prosperity.

For his part, Ismail Lamghari, Secretary-General of the Moroccan Expatriates Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, said in a statement to the press that this meeting comes a few days before the actual launch of Marhaba 2023, which is actually chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and supervised by the Foundation. Mohammed V for Solidarity.

Mr. Lemghari highlighted that, during this meeting, the results of the work of the five thematic committees that were formed immediately after the Royal High Speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the King and the People’s Revolution were presented, which dealt with several axes such as encouraging the investment of Moroccans living abroad in Morocco, and mobilizing their competencies to participate in the development of Morocco. , Improving administrative services and rights, promoting identity and everything related to culture, the educational and religious field, as well as rehabilitating and modernizing the institutional framework.

He added that proposals were submitted that concerned these five axes, on which discussion and consultation will be deepened, after a series of meetings and workshops in which all stakeholders from ministries, concerned bodies, the private sector and banks were involved.

For their part, representatives of government sectors and constitutional institutions appreciated the participatory approach adopted by the Ministerial Committee for Moroccans Living Abroad and Immigration Affairs, calling for the need to formulate public policies that attract Moroccan competencies abroad, with the need to evoke the radiant dimension in strengthening national cohesion.